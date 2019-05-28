Zesco should consider re-opening tariff increase talks – Chikwanda

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

ZESCO Limited should consider re-engaging Government and the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) on the possibility of lifting the suspension on the tariff application to reduce the anticipated loadsheding.

Energy Forum Zambia chairperson Johnstone Chikwanda said re-activating the tariff application in totality or in form of an amended version will enable the power utility to raise money to buy electricity from various sources. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/