Zesco sheds more light on CEC

NANCY MWAPE, JACK ZIMBA

Lusaka

AS THE battle between Zesco Limited and the Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) over who controls the power on the Copperbelt rages, the State utility says it is ready to defend with facts accusations it has levelled against the Lusaka Securities Exchange-listed company.

CEC is displeased with what it terms “unsolicited attacks, allegations and accusations” made against it by Zesco in articles published in the Zambia Daily Mail and News Diggers on Monday.

In the article, Zesco director for strategy and corporate services Patrick Mwila accused CEC of lacking transparency in its metering system, which led to revenue losses.

Mr Mwila also tabulated a number of losses in millions of dollars annually, resulting from the decade-long bulk power supply agreement (BSA) between Zesco and CEC, which he said gave the latter monopolistic advantage.