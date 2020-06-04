Zesco sheds light

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

CLAIMS by some members of public that electricity units are finishing faster than usual are unfounded because meters cannot be controlled or manipulated from a central point, Zesco senior manager for corporate affairs John Kunda has said.

Dr Kunda said in an interview yesterday that no one can tamper with the meters because they are regulated from the factory.

His comment comes in the wake of a social media campaign demanding an explanation from Zesco on why the units are seemingly diminishing fast these days despite many areas still