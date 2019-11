NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

ELECTRICITY generation at Kariba, Kafue George and Itezhi Tezhi stations has reduced further, resulting in the county’s power deficit increasing from about 700 megawatts (MW) in September to 872MW this month.

The increased power deficit of 172MW within a period of about two months has led to a rise in the number of hours of load-shedding beyond 15 hours per day in most parts of the country.