Zesco seek to close gap on Arrows

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

A TRIP to Ndola for a date against champions Zesco United is one thing Prison Leopards could want to avoid at this stage of the season as the campaign winds down.

The complexion of the table is unkind to Prison but gives Zesco everything to play for as the reigning league champions target to keep putting pressure on leaders Red Arrows.

Nothing favours Prison going into this game, particularly form. The Kabwe side have not won a match since January 29, 2022 when they beat Lusaka Dynamos 3-1.

Since then, they have gone on to lose three matches and draw two. This form would worry any coach going into a match against a team that has title aspirations.

Coach Albert Kachinga though has a boost with most of the players who had gone for military training to Zambia Correctional Services (ZCS) back following their graduation last week.

"This is a tough match," Kachinga said. "Zesco are trying to squeeze back on the top, so they will do