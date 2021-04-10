Zesco seek steadiness

ALEX NJOVU

Lusaka

THE biggest threat for Super Division leaders Zesco United had appeared to be last weekend’s opponents Zanaco.

But having dispatched them with a 2-1 win, punters may be tempted to put their bets on the team strolling over the likes of Green Buffaloes, who occupy the last relegation spot having won only four times in 22 outings.

But Zesco defender Simon Silwamba, who scored the winner against Zanaco last weekend, believes Buffaloes will pose a real threat to his team today when they clash in an early kick-off at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

He believes they are wounded because of the position they occupy. In reality though, Buffaloes keep being wounded, almost literally, every time they take to the field. “Green Buffaloes is a big team,” Silwamba said. “It will not be easy for us. Even if Green Buffaloes are fighting relegation, we need to respect them. Green Buffaloes are very dangerous. We cannot afford to undermine them. We need to treat them with the respect they deserve.

"[But] we're coming to Lusaka for a win. We will fight hard for all the three points. We're ready