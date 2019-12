MULWANDA LUPIYA, Luanda

DESPITE aiming for a win, Zesco United coach George Lwandamina is content with the 1-all draw against Premiero de Agosto in Saturday’s CAF Champions League Group A encounter.

Zesco on Saturday came from a goal down to salvage a point against the Angolans at November 11 Stadium.