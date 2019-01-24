Zesco road under flyover bridge an eyesore to the city’s beauty

Dear editor,

ROAD Development Agency and other relevant stakeholders should take stock of deteriorating roads in the city.

The Zesco road right under the flyover bridge is an eyesore to the beauty of the city.

With the rains, the road is a nightmare to both motorists and pedestrians.

I am appealing to the relevant authorities to work on this road and many others around the city which are in bad state.

As a country let us embrace a good maintenance culture to ensure roads and other infrastructure are kept in good condition all the time.

We should not allow roads to get to deplorable states before RDA and other stakeholders can move in.

MARK KAYEMBA

Lusaka