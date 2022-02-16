Zesco revises mode of connecting power

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

ZESCO has halted its standard connection fees of about K1,700 until the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) revisits the matter.

In a statement by the Zesco corporate affairs department yesterday, articles which constitute the derivation of the connection fees shall be reviewed quarterly.

The statement follows social media reports yesterday that the power utility has increased electricity connection fees.

“Zesco has continued to use market reflective fees for all new electricity connections to provide an effective service to its customers.

"The said connection fees have neither been increased nor changed but are market-driven as has been the case for all non-standard connections