Zesco return to domestic schedule

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

AFTER their shock elimination from the Champions League, MTN Super League defending champions Zesco United shift their attention to domestic duties as they launch their title defence.

The league schedule today is packed with all but two teams in action as the campaign enters Week Three welcoming all three of last season’s top-four teams who are yet to kick a ball on the domestic stage.

Everyone will be interested in seeing how defending champions Zesco start their campaign following their struggle in the Champions League.

The Ndola side were sent packing after suffering the curse of an away goal in their 2 – all aggregate draw against Royal Leopards of eSwatini in the preliminary round of Africa’s ultimate club competition.

Not one to be weighed down by the latest setback, coach Mumamba Numba has shifted his attention to the local league with a seemingly easy match against Chambishi at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium awaiting them.

“We need to get down to work and focus on the league and make sure that the next time we participate in the competition we do better than what we CLICK TO READ MORE