Zesco ready to power CB mines

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

ZESCO Limited says it is now ready to supply electricity to mines that are willing to enter into agreements with the power utility.

Zesco has not renewed the 20-year Bulk Supply Agreement (BSA) it had with Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC). The agreement ended on March 31 this year.

Under the agreement, CEC was buying power from Zesco for supply to some of the mines on the Copperbelt.

Zesco, Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) and CEC are currently embroiled in legal battles over