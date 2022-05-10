Zesco propose hike to connection fees

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

ELECTRICTY connection fees for one phase overhead will now cost K4,600 from K769 for customers in high-density areas while those in low density areas will be charged K13,300 from K2,873. Customers in un-demarcated high-density areas will be paying K7,000 from K1,709. In its application to Energy Regulation Board (ERB) to revise connection fees upwards, Zesco Limited said there is need to have in place cost-reflective connection fees premised on the 'pay what it costs to have it' principle. Zesco stated that cost-reflective standard connection fees will facilitate quicker customer access to the electricity grid without affecting the company's financial sustainability and operational efficiency. It stated that connection fees were last reviewed in 2005. "Zesco has had challenges to promptly connect new applications for electricity resulting in a backlog in new connections of 67,000 as at end of 2021. This backlog is due to lack of cost-reflective connection fees, which are up to 10 times below the actual cost of connection in some cases. "As a result, the company is unable to