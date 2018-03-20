Zesco progress good for Zambia – Chembo

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

ZESCO United interim coach Tenant Chembo says his team’s qualification to the CAF Champions League group stage has restored Zambia’s position in the prestigious competition.

The Zambian champions came from behind to edge Ivorian side Asec Mimosas 2-1 on Sunday evening and progress to the group stage on an away goal rule.

“Qualification to the Champions League group stage has put Zambian football back on the African map. We would like to thank Zesco Limited management, the fans and the media back home for the support and belief in the team,” Chembo said.

Zesco lost 1-0 in the Champions League first round first leg at….