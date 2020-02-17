Zesco, Power low

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Arthur Davies Stadium, Kitwe

POWER 2 ZESCO 2

WITH Zesco Limited not agreeing to the renewal of the bulk power supply agreement with Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC), the sponsors of Power Dynamos, there is no love lost between the two companies.

Throughout the negotiations, Zesco always looked to have an upper hand. Yesterday, their football team took on Power in a Super Division match.

While CEC are clearly not happy with Zesco Limited, after 90 minutes of play CLICK TO READ MORE