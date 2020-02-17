Sport

Zesco, Power low

February 17, 2020
1 Min Read
ZESCO United defender Mwila Phiri beats Power Dynamos defender Kondwani Chiboni during yesterday’s match. PICTURE: MATHEWS KABAMBA

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Arthur Davies Stadium, Kitwe
POWER 2 ZESCO 2
WITH Zesco Limited not agreeing to the renewal of the bulk power supply agreement with Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC), the sponsors of Power Dynamos, there is no love lost between the two companies.
Throughout the negotiations, Zesco always looked to have an upper hand. Yesterday, their football team took on Power in a Super Division match.
While CEC are clearly not happy with Zesco Limited, after 90 minutes of play CLICK TO READ MORE

Send Your Letters

Facebook Feed

Ad1