Zesco, Power China ink solar deal

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI

Siavonga

POWER China has injected over US$540 million in the construction of three solar plants in Chirundu, Chibombo and Siavonga.

The three solar plants will have a capacity of 200 megawatts (MW) each.

“The three-grid connected solar PV projects in Chirundu, Chibombo and Siavonga will have a capacity of 200MW each. The project will cost a total of US$548 million,” Zesco Limited public relations manager Hazel Zulu said.

Mrs Zulu said this in an interview after a tour of Kariba North Bank Power Station on Wednesday.

The construction of the three solar plants will take one year and six months.