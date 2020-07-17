Business

Zesco, Power China ink solar deal

July 17, 2020
DARLINGTON MWENDABAI
Siavonga
POWER China has injected over US$540 million in the construction of three solar plants in Chirundu, Chibombo and Siavonga.
The three solar plants will have a capacity of 200 megawatts (MW) each.
“The three-grid connected solar PV projects in Chirundu, Chibombo and Siavonga will have a capacity of 200MW each. The project will cost a total of US$548 million,” Zesco Limited public relations manager Hazel Zulu said.
Mrs Zulu said this in an interview after a tour of Kariba North Bank Power Station on Wednesday.
The construction of the three solar plants will take one year and six months.


