MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

ZAMALEK 2 ZESCO 0

AFTER a 1-all draw against Zamalek at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, Zesco United coach George Lwandamina talked about not being a mathematician but a football man who believes in anything being possible.

But in a position where Zesco are, it is difficult to do away with the maths.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/