Zesco offside on load-shedding schedule – ZACA

MIKE MUGALA, DOREEN NAWA, Lusaka

THE Zambia Consumer Association (ZACA) is concerned about Zesco’s inconsistency in the management of the load-shedding schedule.

And over 20 restaurants at Kafue market in Kafue have closed due to an inconsistent load-shedding schedule in the area.

ZACA executive secretary Juba Sakala, in a statement availed to the Sunday Mail yesterday, said it is sad that the load-shedding management is not uniform in most parts of the country.

"We know that the issue of load-shedding is a countrywide problem, but let Zesco be consistent and