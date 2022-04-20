Zesco offered shoulder by sponsor

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

ALTHOUGH Zesco United are likely to finish the season trophyless, the sponsors remain committed to supporting the team. The Ndola side are already out of the ABSA Cup while chances of reclaiming the league title are looking bleak with Red Arrows on the brink of dethroning them should they beat Kabwe Warriors today.

But Zesco Limited managing director Victor Mapani says the power utility will continue bankrolling Zesco until such a time when the team will start running as a full business. “[While] we desire that the club eventually attains its own support to run as a business, we do believe that this is a long journey,” Mapani said during the unveiling ceremony of the new 65-seater Irizar luxury bus for the team at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

"And we are going to build it piece by piece until Zesco United can be weaned off from Zesco Limited. We shall not dump them along the way, we will run with them to attain that dream." Mapani challenged the team to continue winning silverware. "For us, this is actually a brand and its success