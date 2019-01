ALEX NJOVU, Edwin Imboela Stadium, Lusaka

BUFFALOES 0 ZESCO 1

ZESCO United yesterday got a Confederation Cup morale-raising victory while their opponents Nkana summoned their energy to hold a determined Lumwana Radiants to a 2-2 draw.

Zesco and Nkana clash in Ndola on Sunday in a Group C of Africa’s second tier competition.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/