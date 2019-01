MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

FOUR days before clashing in the Confederation Cup group stage match, Zesco United and Nkana today shift attention to the Super Division when they face tricky opponents.

Champions Zesco are away to Green Buffaloes in a Stream A rescheduled Week One match while Nkana make a trip to Lumwana Radiants for a Stream B assignment.