Zesco, Nkana seek redemption

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

AFTER recording defeats in the Africa inter-club competitions this week, Zesco United and Nkana today renew their rivalry when they clash in the Samuel ‘Zoom’ Ndhlovu Charity Shield final at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Zesco lost 1-0 to Asec Mimosas of Ivory Coast in the CAF Champions League first round first leg in Ndola on Wednesday while Nkana suffered a 3-0 defeat to Algerian side CR Belouizdad in the Confederation Cup encounter in Algiers on Tuesday.

Both sides are aiming at lifting the Charity Shield to enhance their confidence ahead of the return fixtures next weekend.