Zesco, Napsa semi-final tied 1-1, abandoned due to heavy rains

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

ZESCO 1 NAPSA 1 (Aband oned)

HEAVY rains yesterday forced the abandonment of the second Samuel ‘Zoom’ Ndlovu Charity Shield semi-final match in the 63rd minute as the pitch at Nkoloma Stadium became waterlogged.

The game will be continued today with kick-off time set for 13:00 hours at the same venue.

The rains started 10 minutes before half time with Napsa Stars leading and the sides enduring play on a waterlogged pitch as Zesco equalised in the 42th minute.

Napsa were awarded a penalty in the 9th minute after Zesco’s Dauti Musekwa handled in the box and Alex Mwamba converted the penalty to put Napsa in the driving seat before Bernard Silengo levelled the scores from a freekick.

The heavy rains left the pitch waterlogged by half time break, however play continued.