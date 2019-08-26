Zesco midfielder relishing Young Africans reunion

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola and MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

ZESCO United midfielder Thabani Kamusoko says facing his former employers Young Africans in the CAF Champions League first round will be tough but is confident the Ndola giants will have the last laugh.

Zesco beat Green Mamba of eSwatini 1-0 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on Saturday to advance to the next round 3-0 on aggregate.