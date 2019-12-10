Zesco look to load

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

ALTHOUGH they look comfortable domestically, Zesco United may have realised that they will probably need more firepower upfront if they are to make any meaningful gain in continental football.

The reigning Super Division champions, who are currently leading the standings but seem to be struggling in the CAF Champions League where they have only picked up a point from a possible six, are looking to conclude a deal to sign long-term target striker Chris Mugalu.

Zesco chief executive officer Richard Mulenga says the club is close to concluding a transfer deal with Lusaka Dynamos for Congolese striker Mugalu