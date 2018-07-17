Zesco look to get back on course

MATHEWS KABAMBA, CHISHILA MUSONDA, Kitwe, Ndola

GOING into today’s match, Zesco could have done without the distractions of last Friday’s happenings at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola which forced their league match to be abandoned.

As things stand now, Zesco do not know their fate or indeed the punishment that will be meted out by the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ).

But should anything go wrong in today’s CAF Champions’ League game against Primeiro de Agosto of Angola at Levy, then their fate in the continental premier competition will become somewhat clearer.

It has been an underwhelming campaign so far for Zesco having struggled in their opening two Group D games