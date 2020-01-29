Zesco look for spark against Warriors

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

THE only reason why Zesco United currently occupy fourth place on the Super Division table is that they were able to win a staggering nine games in a row at the start of the season.

Since then, they have displayed indifferent form which has seen them dumped out of the CAF Champions League while sliding down the Super Division table after initially looking like they were about to run away with the title.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/