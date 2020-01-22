Zesco look for something to build on

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

HOW fortunes can change in football! Only a few weeks ago, Zanaco were being talked over as relegation fodder while Zesco United looked like champions-elect after a blistering start to the season which saw them registering nine consecutive wins.

Now with the Super Division having entered into the second round, Zanaco are looking the brighter prospect after a change of coaches while Zesco are on such a poor run of form which has seen them still searching for their first win since the turn of the calendar year.