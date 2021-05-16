ZESCO Limited collects K500 million

MIKE MUGALA

Lusaka

ZESCO Limited has collected over K500 million from over K900 million debt some of its customers on the post-paid billing system owed.

And Zesco has entered into negotiated payment plans to give some customers who are still owing more time to pay after realising that coronavirus has negatively affected their businesses.

In February, the power utility had disclosed that it was owed in excess of K900 million in unpaid bills by some of its post-paid customers.