Zesco keep pressure on Arrows

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Levy Mwanawasa Stadium

Ndola

FOREST 0 ZESCO 1

ZESCO United returned to winning ways and keep up pressure on leaders Red Arrows after beating Forest Rangers in a thrilling derby.

Zesco, who drew with Prison Leopards 1-all last Wednesday at the same venue, scored the all-important goal through youngster Enock Sakala Jnr on 56 minutes.

Both teams missed golden opportunities in the first half in which goalkeepers Ian Otieno and Forest’s Daniel Mutshinemu were both called to action.

