Zesco invests in North power

CHIMWEMWE MWALE, Samfya

TO BOOST economic activities in the country’s Northern circuit, Zesco has invested in a number of power generation projects which have significantly contributed to the national electricity grid.

Company board chairperson Chibwe Mwelwa says Luapula, Muchinga and Northern provinces have benefited from hydro-power projects like the Luapula Hydro Scheme.

The scheme has potential to generate up to 1,200 megawatts (MW), while the recently upgraded Musonda Falls Hydro Power Station in Mansa produces up to 10MW.

The power utility has also invested in the Chishimba Falls Hydro Power Station in Kasama, Northern Province, with a generation capacity of 15MW.

Mr Mwelwa said Lunzua Hydro Power Station produces 14.8MW, while Shiwang'andu power plant in