MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

ZESCO United striker Jesse Were is a doubt for Saturday’s CAF Champions League preliminary round return leg against Green Mambas due to injury.

Were limped off during last Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Zanaco in a Samuel 'Zoom' Ndhlovu Charity Shield final at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.