MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

DESPITE still with a chance to make it to the knock out stage of the CAF Champions League, there is an air of discontent on how Zesco’s campaign in the competition has gone so far.

After their 2–1 loss against TP Mazembe at home, Zesco foiled their chance for redemption when they came from behind to draw 1– all against Zamalek on Saturday.