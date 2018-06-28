Zesco, Green Buffaloes keep winning in Super Division

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola

ZESCO 1 DYNAMOS 0

TITLE contenders Zesco United and Green Buffaloes yesterday registered victories and the former maintained a four-point lead on the Super Division table.Leaders Zesco, who beat Lusaka Dynamos 1-0 in a Week 20 encounter, have 48 points while second-placed Buffaloes, who overcame Kitwe United by a similar margin, have 44.

Third-placed Zanaco have 38, three better than Kabwe Warriors, who are fourth.