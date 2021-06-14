Zesco go wild after bagging league title

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Levy Mwanawasa Stadium

Ndola

ZESCO 2 NAPSA 0

THE next target now is Nkana’s 13.

Zesco United yesterday deservedly bagged the ninth Super Division title record, after overcoming relegation-threatened NAPSA Stars in a late kick-off.

The Ndola side moved to 64 points and no team can catch them even if they lose all their remaining three matches.

By clinching the title, Zesco have also equalled the record of nine league titles held by legendary side Mufulira Wanderers.

Zesco are now four titles shy of deposed champions Nkana’s record.

As usual Zesco started with real intent and Kenyan striker Jesse Were could have opened the floodgates on seven minutes but CLICK TO READ MORE