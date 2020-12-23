Zesco gives Zambians Chrismas bonus

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

BEFORE the invention of electricity, candles were used to light up homes during Christmas time.

It is for this reason that Zesco has decided to bring smiles to the faces of electricity consumers by lighting up their homes this festive season, through reduced periods of load-shedding up to four hours a day, from today to January 2, 2021.

Current normal hours of load-shedding range from eight to 12 hours a day.

Zesco's gesture has been necessitated by the expected decrease in demand for electricity during this period due to