Zesco gives free power

KABANDA CHULU

Lusaka

OVER 480,000 vulnerable consumers countrywide have started receiving 100 bonus electricity units as a COVID-19 relief package from Zesco Limited.

The initiative started on December 1, 2020 and will run until April 30 next year.

The units are issued to the most vulnerable and low consuming residential clients who constitute about 460,000 and 19,000 microhousehold enterprises who use below 200 units monthly.

Zesco Limited public relations manager Hazel Zulu said in a statement yesterday that this is meant to ease the economic impact of coronavirus on the most vulnerable commercial and domestic customers.

Mrs Zulu said the micro-household enterprises will be able to grow their businesses and increase their capacity to pay for utility bills.

"Customers who qualify will get their 100 units on the first purchase of each month in addition to the units that they buy in a particular month. "These customers were identified earlier this year following an evaluation of their electricity consumption pattern," Mrs Zulu said.