Zesco face Prison charge, Napsa visit Warriors

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

ZESCO United will today take a giant step towards clinching their ninth league title if they beat struggling Prison Leopards in a MTN Super League rescheduled Week 25 match at Godfrey Chitalu Stadium in Kabwe.

Victory will push Zesco to 61 points and will be 11 points ahead of second-placed Zanaco, who lost 4-0 to Buildcon yesterday.

After beating Lusaka Dynamos 1-0 on Sunday, Zesco coach Mumamba Numba declared that his charges are close to winning the title.

“We have created eight points gap between us and Zanaco, which is good for us. We just need to continue pushing our team. We have another important game on CLICK TO READ MORE