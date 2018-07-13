Zesco face Nkana test ahead of De Agosto

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe and DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

NO DOUBT, the dilemma facing Zesco United in today’s Super Division match against Nkana is whether to give it all or to simply take it at ease.The game, against one of the division’s biggest teams, comes barely three days before they take on Angolan side Primeiro De Agosto in a Champions League Group D tie.

Perhaps against another team, Zesco would have considered this match as a perfect warm-up for continental duty.