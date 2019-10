ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

ZESCO United will tackle Democratic Republic of Congo giants TP Mazembe and Primeiro Agosto of Angola in the CAF Champions League group stage while Green Eagles will face Moroccan side Hassania Agadir in the Confederation Cup play-off.

Zanaco will take on Cana SA of Equatorial Guinea in the play-off in the Confederation Cup first leg on October 27 with the return fixture a week later.