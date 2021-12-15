Zesco face Arrows charge

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

IT IS catch-up time for four teams in the Super League today with Zesco United eyeing the second slot when they face Red Arrows while Zanaco are aiming to recover from a shock loss when they play Kansanshi Dynamos.

Having missed the Week One action owing to their involvement in continental football, Zesco, Zanaco and Arrows will play their rescheduled matches today.

ZESCO v ARROWS

Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba has talked about the need to make Levy Mwanawasa Stadium a fortress, having only managed three wins in seven games at home.

Today they welcome Arrows, who have ideas of finishing in the top six before the close of the first half of the season.

"We need to take advantage of the games that we are playing at home by collecting maximum points. It's hard to get results on the road, that is the more reason we need to be consistent at