MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

SKIPPER Jacob Banda says Zesco United are eager to perform to expectation in the CAF Champions League after a dismal outing last year.

Banda said in an interview after Zesco thumped Kitwe United 3-0 in a Super Division Week 18 encounter at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on Saturday that they will prepare adequately for the prestigious Championship.