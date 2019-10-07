Zesco edge Napsa

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola

ZESCO 3 NAPSA 2

ZESCO United yesterday dislodged Napsa Stars from second position on the Super Division log after beating them in an exciting Week Five encounter that produced five goals.

"It was a tough encounter, Napsa are playing well, well-coordinated and tactically they are much better, and that is how the game became interesting," Zesco coach George Lwandamina said.