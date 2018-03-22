Zesco draw Etoile, Mbabane Swallows

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

ZESCO United will battle it out with Tunisian giants Etoile du Sahel in the CAF Champions League group stage while Zanaco were paired with Raja Casablanca of Morocco in the Confederation Cup play-off.

Zesco will also tackle Mbabane Swallows of Swaziland and Angolan side Premeiro Agosto in Group D.

Swallows eliminated Zanaco 3-1 on aggregate in the Champions League first round and Zesco will be seeking revenge on behalf of the Bankers.