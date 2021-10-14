Zesco disconnect Warriors

ROBINSON KUNDA, Railway Ground

Kabwe

WARRIORS 0 ZESCO 2

CHAMPIONS Zesco United yesterday recovered from their shock defeat to Kafue Celtic by overcoming Kabwe Warriors in a Super Division rescheduled Week Two encounter.

Two second-half goals by defender Solomon Sakala and Kenyan Jesse Were handed Zesco maximum points.

Zesco started the hungrier of the two teams and made inroads in the Warriors area, but they could not find the back of the net.

International Dickson Chapa was the first to show real intent to score but his cracker from outside the box missed the target by inches on seven minutes.

Two minutes later, Enock Sakala Jnr also tried his luck from a distance, but it was not