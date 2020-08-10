Zesco denies CEC’s theories

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

ZESCO Limited has denied conspiring with Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) to injure Copperbelt Energy Corporation’s (CEC’s) business following Government’s decision to declare its [CEC’s] infrastructure as common carriers.

The power utility states that CEC has continued to sell power to the mine but shall aver that the trade is not based on any agreed and executed power supply agreement (PSA).

Zesco states the power being supplied is on a schedule of supply terms given to the mine before April 1, 2020, whose terms were received and acknowledged by the defendant.

This is in a matter Zesco Limited and KCM (in-liquidation) have sued CEC for CLICK TO READ MORE