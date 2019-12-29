Sport

Zesco come from behind to force a draw against Zamalek

December 29, 2019
1 Min Read
ZAMALEK defender Mohammed Mohammed (right) keeps the ball away from Zesco United striker Jesse Were during a Champions League Group A match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on Saturday. The game ended 1-1. PICTURE: MATHEWS KABAMBA

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola
ZESCO 1 ZAMALEK 1
ALTHOUGH a win could have done their ambitions a lot of good, Zesco United will be satisfied with a draw having come from behind to share the spoils with Egyptian giants Zamalek at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.
Zesco coach George Lwandamina put up a brave face insisting his team can still progress to the quarter finals despite failing to pick up a win from three matches.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Tags

Send Your Letters

Facebook Feed

Ad1