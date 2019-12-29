Zesco come from behind to force a draw against Zamalek

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola

ZESCO 1 ZAMALEK 1

ALTHOUGH a win could have done their ambitions a lot of good, Zesco United will be satisfied with a draw having come from behind to share the spoils with Egyptian giants Zamalek at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Zesco coach George Lwandamina put up a brave face insisting his team can still progress to the quarter finals despite failing to pick up a win from three matches.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/