Zesco climb to top, GBFC, Lumwana win

KANSANSHI 1 ZESCO 2

CHAMPIONS Zesco United yesterday took over the leadership of the Super Division for the first time this season after edging Kansanshi Dynamos in a Week Eight match at Independence Stadium in Solwezi.

Zesco dislodged Red Arrows, who drew 1-1 with Lusaka Dynamos.

The Ndola side have 21 points, one better than Arrows.

Midfielders Anthony Akumu and Thabani Kamusoko netted in either half to ensure Zesco maintain their perfect