Zesco climb to top, GBFC, Lumwana win

October 28, 2019
Zesco United FC players celebrating after beating Mighty Mufulira Wanderes FC Picture: ZESCO United FC in partnership with Atlasmara

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola
KANSANSHI 1 ZESCO 2
CHAMPIONS Zesco United yesterday took over the leadership of the Super Division for the first time this season after edging Kansanshi Dynamos in a Week Eight match at Independence Stadium in Solwezi.
Zesco dislodged Red Arrows, who drew 1-1 with Lusaka Dynamos.
The Ndola side have 21 points, one better than Arrows.
Midfielders Anthony Akumu and Thabani Kamusoko netted in either half to ensure Zesco maintain their perfect CLICK TO READ MORE

