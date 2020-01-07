Zesco, CEC stand-off worrisome

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

THE ‘divorce’ between Zesco Limited and the Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) needs to be handled with caution to avoid cutting off power to the mining industry, an energy expert has said.

Johnstone Chikwanda said the two entities need to ensure a smooth transition that will not affect power supply to the mines as Zesco relies on CEC infrastructure on the Copperbelt.

At the same time, CEC will need Zesco to export electricity to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)