Zesco capture Sautu, Sanjase

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

IN A bid to defend the Super League title and assemble a formidable squad for the 2021/2022 CAF Champions League, Zesco United have continued to reinforce the team this time capturing goalkeeper Gregory Sanjase and midfielder Spencer Sautu.

Both players are in Ndola with the national team, which takes on Tunisia today in a Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Sautu, originally from the Zambia National Service-sponsored side Green Eagles, moved from Power Dynamos, where he had a loan stint last season, while Sanjase was turning up for Young Green Eagles, who were demoted to Eden University National Division One.

Zesco United communications officer Desmond Katongo confirmed the signing of the two players in a statement yesterday.

According to Katongo, Sautu has joined the Super League champions on a two- year loan deal while