‘Zesco can still see light’

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

DESPITE Zesco United collecting only two points from a possible nine in the CAF Champions League group stage matches, coach George Lwandamina is putting up a brave face by insisting that the team will still qualify for the quarter-finals.Zesco’s struggles on the continent continued on Tuesday when they played to a 0 – 0 draw against Angolan side Primeiro de Agosto at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The result means that Zesco, who are third in Group D, need to win all their remaining three games while hoping that other teams drop points to sail through to the last eight of the competition.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/